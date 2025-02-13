Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.130-3.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.770 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $129.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.60.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

