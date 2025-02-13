Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Issues Earnings Results

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Swisscom updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.02. 11,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $300.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

