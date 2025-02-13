Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Kraft Heinz updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.630-2.740 EPS.
Kraft Heinz Stock Performance
KHC opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.
