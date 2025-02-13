Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Kraft Heinz updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.630-2.740 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

