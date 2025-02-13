AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,066,000 after purchasing an additional 211,614 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 469.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

