JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

IAC stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 270,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. IAC has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.73). The firm had revenue of $938.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.62 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of IAC by 408.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 98.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1,398.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

