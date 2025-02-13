Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 7,635 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 851,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,885,000 after acquiring an additional 551,006 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,175,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,048,000 after acquiring an additional 465,660 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.