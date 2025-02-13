TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $81,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 431,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

