Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.50 to C$11.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Computer Modelling Group traded as low as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.86, with a volume of 392199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 148,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$1,645,724.27. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 325,210 shares of company stock worth $3,533,366 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$725.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.53.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3055122 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

