Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Declines By 40.5%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the January 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSSXF remained flat at $14.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. NS Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

