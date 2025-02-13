Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Decreases By 41.2%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,846. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
