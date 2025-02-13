Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Decreases By 41.2%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,846. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

