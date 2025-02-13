Tranquility Partners LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 19,784,005 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,663,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 197,030 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 416,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,347,000 after purchasing an additional 180,271 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,563,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,636 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

