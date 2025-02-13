Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/6/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $900.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2025 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $800.00 to $1,060.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,071.76. 440,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $966.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $919.48. The company has a market cap of $475.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,072.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
