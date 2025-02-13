PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.89 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. PZ Cussons had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of PZC traded up GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 87.22 ($1.09). 372,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,956. PZ Cussons has a twelve month low of GBX 74.50 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.47). The company has a market cap of £365.87 million, a P/E ratio of -622.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

