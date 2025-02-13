JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.34. 288,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,381,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 660.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,969,000 after buying an additional 1,784,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after buying an additional 906,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,442,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 649.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,507,000 after buying an additional 479,973 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

