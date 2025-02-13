HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $900.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $850.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $784.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,906.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $811.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $732.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 26,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

