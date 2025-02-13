Solar Stocks To Consider – February 10th

Tesla, Vistra, Nucor, Berkshire Hathaway, United States Steel, GE Vernova, and Constellation Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, manufacturing, installation, or management of solar energy products and services. These companies can include solar panel manufacturers, solar project developers, solar energy service providers, and other related businesses that are driving the adoption of solar energy technology. Investors may be interested in solar stocks as a way to capitalize on the growth of the renewable energy sector and the increasing demand for clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $357.02. 50,827,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,706,398. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.55. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.01, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. Vistra has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nucor (NUE)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $7.57 on Monday, reaching $137.83. 3,776,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,989. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.00. Nucor has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $471.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $460.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $491.67.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. 11,844,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,386. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $379.46. 1,076,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,931. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.18.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $126.73 and a 1 year high of $352.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.86 and a 200 day moving average of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

