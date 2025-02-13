HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $880.00 to $925.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group lowered HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $810.00 to $835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.46.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $62.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $848.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3,141.58, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $732.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.71. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

