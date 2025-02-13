Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Trade Desk updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Trade Desk Stock Down 31.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $38.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.29. 18,432,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,090. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

