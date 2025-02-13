CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 58814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Several research firms have commented on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

CEVA Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $758.85 million, a PE ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CEVA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in CEVA by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in CEVA by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

