ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 1847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.