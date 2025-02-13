ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 1847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
