D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading Up 17.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) rose 17.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 357,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 116,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 17.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. D-BOX Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About D-BOX Technologies

In other D-BOX Technologies news, Director David Mclurg bought 196,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$32,846.58. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

