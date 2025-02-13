LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Trading 13.3% Higher – Here’s Why

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.91 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.63 ($0.22). Approximately 772,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 971% from the average daily volume of 72,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.55 ($0.19).

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £14.37 million, a PE ratio of -197.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.33.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

