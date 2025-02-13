VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.84. 1,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.14. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $183.64.

VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

