Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Short Interest Update

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the January 15th total of 296,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Brand Engagement Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network stock. Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Corps Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Brand Engagement Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Brand Engagement Network Price Performance

Shares of BNAI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Brand Engagement Network has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

