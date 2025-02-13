Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Down 50.8% in January

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 95,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Get Biodexa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.