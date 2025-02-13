MGB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,402 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,828,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 151.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,210,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Amphenol by 157.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,932,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,944 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

