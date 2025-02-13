Hudock Inc. Cuts Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after buying an additional 1,132,656 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after buying an additional 616,518 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,897,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 503,678 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

