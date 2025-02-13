Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 199.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,511 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.1% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $29,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

