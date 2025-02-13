Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $115.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COOP. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.1 %

COOP stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.84. 37,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.78. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,834,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,700,996.29. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,984,000. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after purchasing an additional 343,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after buying an additional 145,767 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 496,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 132,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.