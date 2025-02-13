SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $124.45 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

