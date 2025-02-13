Park Capital Management LLC WI Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $421.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.37 and its 200-day moving average is $395.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $428.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
