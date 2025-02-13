Consolidated Planning Corp Has $8.17 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 2.1 %

ETN stock opened at $309.93 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $407.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.20.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

