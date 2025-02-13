Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 676 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 836.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.9% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 50,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICE opened at $166.57 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,088.16. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

