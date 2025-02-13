Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

SCI traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.05. 674,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,381. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $218,810.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

