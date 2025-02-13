Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Releases Earnings Results

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.83%.

Investors Title Stock Up 1.4 %

Investors Title stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.41. 2,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,755. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $146.41 and a twelve month high of $290.40. The company has a market cap of $423.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.93 and a 200-day moving average of $235.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

