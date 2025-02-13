Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Wendy’s stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 2,328,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,820. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

