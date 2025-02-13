Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $101,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after buying an additional 524,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,508 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Axecap Investments LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.69.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $611.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $638.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,257.98. The trade was a 17.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $18,941,368. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.