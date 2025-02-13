Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VO stock opened at $275.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $229.47 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

