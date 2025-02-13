Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,747 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 56.4% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.56. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

