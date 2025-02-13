iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

