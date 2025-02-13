Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,810,000 after buying an additional 132,442 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Comcast by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 959,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,081,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.