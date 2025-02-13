iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWF stock opened at $410.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.