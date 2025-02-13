Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 383.3% in January

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Hongkong Land Trading Up 0.8 %
HNGKY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
