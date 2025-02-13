Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 383.3% in January

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 0.8 %

HNGKY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

