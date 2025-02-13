Avestar Capital LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after purchasing an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,323,000 after buying an additional 59,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.24 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

