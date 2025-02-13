Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 239.9% from the January 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,837. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

