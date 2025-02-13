Stifel Nicolaus Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $49.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,554. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

