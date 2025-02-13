Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at UBS Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

OMI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. 127,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $623.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

In related news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $62,433.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,564,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,449,000 after buying an additional 90,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,529,000 after buying an additional 107,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,083,000 after buying an additional 78,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after buying an additional 276,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,858,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

