Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $205.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNRC. Barclays assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Generac Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,327. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Generac has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,904,937.50. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

