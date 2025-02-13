NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Announces Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 356.76% and a negative return on equity of 407.04%.

Shares of NMTC remained flat at $1.12 on Thursday. 88,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.48. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.50.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

