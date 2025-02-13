NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Announces Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 356.76% and a negative return on equity of 407.04%.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NMTC remained flat at $1.12 on Thursday. 88,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.48. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.50.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
