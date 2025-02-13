MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Announces Earnings Results

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.59%.

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

MJ Gleeson stock traded up GBX 27.40 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 503.40 ($6.27). The stock had a trading volume of 259,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,517. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 439.50 ($5.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 654 ($8.14). The company has a market capitalization of £293.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,525.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 494.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 552.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MJ Gleeson

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Graham Prothero bought 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £40,019.80 ($49,813.04). Insiders own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder. Its two-bedroom homes start from circa £100,000. Gleeson’s vision is “Building Homes. Changing Lives”, prioritising areas where people need affordable housing the most.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.